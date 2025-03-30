LPL Financial LLC Has $32.50 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,597 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.86% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $32,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMLF. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 800,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 568,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,691,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 394,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SMLF stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.12. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $74.69.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.