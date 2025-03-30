LPL Financial LLC Has $33.07 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $33,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 904.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 36,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $125.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.01. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

