LPL Financial LLC Has $33.19 Million Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,812,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,561 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.12% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $33,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PID. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

