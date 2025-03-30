LPL Financial LLC Has $34.12 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,491 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 50,031 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of General Motors worth $34,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,620,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,395,000 after buying an additional 106,878 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $774,766,000 after acquiring an additional 989,750 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,397,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $394,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,528 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,798,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $259,988,000 after purchasing an additional 358,507 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in General Motors by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,914,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $250,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,973 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Motors has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

