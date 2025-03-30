LPL Financial LLC Has $34.27 Million Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,368,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,144 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.98% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $34,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 91,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

SGOL opened at $29.39 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

