LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,620 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 17.27% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $28,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FICS opened at $36.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $37.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1475 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

