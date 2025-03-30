LPL Financial LLC Purchases 116,144 Shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,145,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,144 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF worth $29,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,167,000 after purchasing an additional 39,305 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,556,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,668,000 after buying an additional 144,246 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 631,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,453,000 after buying an additional 30,020 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 431,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 33,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 257,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter.

HFXI opened at $27.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $28.58.

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

