LPL Financial LLC Purchases 14,623 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $27,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $136.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $137.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.36 and a 200 day moving average of $120.80.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.69%.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

