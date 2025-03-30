LPL Financial LLC Purchases 20,676 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $30,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 103,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $476,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $228.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.54. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $145.75 and a 52 week high of $234.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

