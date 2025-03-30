LPL Financial LLC Purchases 29,389 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,389 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $29,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 144.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Chris Temple bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $754,800. The trade was a 41.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 1.7 %

OBDC opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. The company had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

