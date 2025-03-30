LPL Financial LLC Purchases 3,191 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 552,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $26,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 252,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $835,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $785,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 98,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 71,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.62 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0571 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

