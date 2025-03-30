LPL Financial LLC Purchases 40,569 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 278,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,569 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $32,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,398,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,744,000 after purchasing an additional 601,720 shares during the period. P E Global LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 2,229,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,933,000 after buying an additional 114,345 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,130,000 after buying an additional 192,070 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,384,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,715,000 after buying an additional 94,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 1,339,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,370,000 after buying an additional 959,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.36 and a 200 day moving average of $119.71. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $124.15.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

