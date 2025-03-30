LPL Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQFree Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,973 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 11.00% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $29,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 113.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 283,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 129,743 shares during the period. Valued Retirements Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 97.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDHQ opened at $30.30 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $363.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2586 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

