LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,053 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF worth $26,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 591.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,194,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,851 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Up 6.1 %

BATS BBJP opened at $56.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average is $56.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $60.65.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

