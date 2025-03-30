Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.72.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $293.06 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 50.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $17,775,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

