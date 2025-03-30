Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $445.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.37% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.67 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.72.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $293.06 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,775,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

