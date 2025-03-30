Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $335.00 at UBS Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $376.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LULU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.72.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $293.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

