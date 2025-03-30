Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lululemon Athletica stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $293.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.62. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,362,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.72.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

