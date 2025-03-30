LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 113.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,555,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 827,657 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.53% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $12,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 0.89.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $100.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 415.38%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

