MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 11,048 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,885 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,048 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,101,133,000 after buying an additional 11,525,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,738,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,348 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 96,720,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,745,763,000 after buying an additional 3,283,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 63,615,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,542,944,000 after buying an additional 186,761 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.6 %

NVDA opened at $109.67 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.01 and its 200 day moving average is $131.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,609 shares of company stock worth $22,642,615. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.51.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

