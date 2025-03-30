National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 360.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in National Grid were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in National Grid by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Price Performance

National Grid stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.03. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $72.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

