National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National Research were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Research by 2,250.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in National Research by 397.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in National Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in National Research by 613.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in National Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 66.52%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

