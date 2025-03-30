NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 226.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. QSV Equity Investors LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. QSV Equity Investors LLC now owns 38,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $996.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20,400.00%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

