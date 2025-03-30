NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $109.67 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.50.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,609 shares of company stock worth $22,642,615 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.