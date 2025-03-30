NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 994,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.7% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $133,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 12,898.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,292,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,836,220,000 after buying an additional 55,859,917 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,589,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,101,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in NVIDIA by 14.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 47,220,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,734,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,674 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,642,615. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $109.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.01 and its 200-day moving average is $131.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.