NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 279,529 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.6 %

NVDA stock opened at $109.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,609 shares of company stock worth $22,642,615 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

