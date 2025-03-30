NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,084,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,213,861,000 after acquiring an additional 86,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,322,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,769,048,000 after purchasing an additional 99,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,675,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,572,694,000 after purchasing an additional 139,641 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,046,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,672,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,088,094,000 after purchasing an additional 96,483 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $189.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $188.85 and a 52 week high of $296.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

