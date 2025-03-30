Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,166,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 76,233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.46% of Onto Innovation worth $861,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 532.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $121.99 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.68 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.80.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. Analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.88.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 30,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $6,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,492 shares in the company, valued at $39,183,330.08. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,715. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,827 shares of company stock worth $18,182,185. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

