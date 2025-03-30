Partners Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.5% of Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after buying an additional 6,526,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,738,630,000 after buying an additional 2,042,348 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 96,720,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 63,615,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,542,944,000 after acquiring an additional 186,761 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.6 %

NVDA stock opened at $109.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.51.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,609 shares of company stock worth $22,642,615 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

