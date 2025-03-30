Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $680.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.58. Patria Investments Limited has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

