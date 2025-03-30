Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 125.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 325.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $8,381,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 58,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.01. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $57.16. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57.

Pilgrim’s Pride Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $6.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPC. Santander started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.