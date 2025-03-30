Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 519,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 78,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $834,518.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 606,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,040.74. This represents a 11.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,598.48. This represents a 22.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,974,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,815,631. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pitney Bowes Trading Down 2.4 %

PBI opened at $9.31 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently -21.43%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.