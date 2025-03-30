Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,394 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 666.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,609,000 after buying an additional 691,761 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.64 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLNT

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.