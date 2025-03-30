Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,678,000 after acquiring an additional 50,961 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,570.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,667,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 346.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 71,730 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $85.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

