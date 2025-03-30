Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 1,017 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BRP were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BRP by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BRP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $34.00 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50.

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. BRP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 61.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.1508 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

