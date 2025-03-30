Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 2,431 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 120.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 46.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,990,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 30,873 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DCO shares. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ducommun from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $871.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average of $63.86. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

