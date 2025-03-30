Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Activity

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director A Russell Kirk acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,430 shares in the company, valued at $534,611. The trade was a 16.83 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 90,383 shares of company stock worth $696,607. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $7.47 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $756.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

