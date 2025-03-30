Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 14,805 AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.12% of AudioEye as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AudioEye by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 345.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AudioEye by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Stock Performance

Shares of AEYE opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. AudioEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $139.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEYE. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of AudioEye from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $204,687.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,338.98. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

