Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,767 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the third quarter valued at about $662,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 449.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 272,815 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 37.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 236,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 64,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in EZCORP by 25.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 476,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 96,630 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EZPW. StockNews.com lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital set a $16.00 target price on EZCORP in a report on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on EZCORP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

EZCORP Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34. The company has a market cap of $806.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.13. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 7.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

EZCORP Profile

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.