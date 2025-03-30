Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,193 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EVERTEC

In related news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 14,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $541,832.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,791.45. This represents a 29.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 80,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $2,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,172 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,341.40. This represents a 22.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,170 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,206. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $39.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna raised shares of EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

