Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUX. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 25,844 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 399,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth about $176,000. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE:MUX opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.39. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Free Report ) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 51.31%. Analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MUX. StockNews.com cut McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MUX

McEwen Mining Profile

(Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX).

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.