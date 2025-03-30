Quantbot Technologies LP Has $204,000 Stock Position in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taboola.com by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Taboola.com by 1,218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 33,668 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taboola.com

In other news, Director Zvi Limon bought 168,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $493,722.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,987,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,753,032.19. The trade was a 5.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Singolda purchased 60,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,822.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,462,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,339,204.96. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Taboola.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $2.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $872.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Taboola.com declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

