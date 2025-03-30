Quantbot Technologies LP Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 284.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 170.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,586,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

NIC stock opened at $109.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.62. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $121.52.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.23. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,396.86. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $469,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,831.36. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,527 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

