Quantbot Technologies LP Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 258.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,640 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.10% of Immersion worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Immersion by 518.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Immersion in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Immersion in the third quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $249.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $13.94.

Immersion Announces Dividend

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $474.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 11.79%. Research analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IMMR. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Immersion in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Immersion from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Insider Transactions at Immersion

In related news, insider William C. Martin acquired 27,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,982.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,450,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,952,732.15. This trade represents a 1.91 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Singer bought 42,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $320,211.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,235,613.66. The trade was a 2.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 128,934 shares of company stock worth $1,027,343 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

See Also

