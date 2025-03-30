Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $264,000 in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,032,000 after acquiring an additional 156,762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Worthington Enterprises by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 202,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 132,040 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $3,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 90.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 65,685 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after buying an additional 39,996 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $50.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.21. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $304.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.09 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

