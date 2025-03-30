Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $267,000 in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 908,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after buying an additional 555,329 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the third quarter worth about $6,446,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 346.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 498,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 386,646 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 892.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 216,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 194,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 3rd quarter worth $890,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NerdWallet news, insider Samuel Yount sold 440,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $5,940,132.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,657.13. The trade was a 63.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ NRDS opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $668.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.39. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NRDS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NerdWallet Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

