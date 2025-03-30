Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $269,000 Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Autohome by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Autohome by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Autohome by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATHM stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $34.70.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $244.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.26 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 23.02%. Equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

