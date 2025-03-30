Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,042,190 shares in the company, valued at $95,133,301. The trade was a 1.05 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,400. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 595,137 shares of company stock worth $4,137,187 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

JELD opened at $6.05 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JELD. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

