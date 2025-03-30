Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 222,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

