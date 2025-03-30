Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,219 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $27,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $138.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.55.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

